Marshall Co. Sheriff to host drawing for domesticated duck found on highway

A duck found along the highway near Marysville Country Club will be the prize of a drawing on...
A duck found along the highway near Marysville Country Club will be the prize of a drawing on June 4, 2021 by the Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office.(Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARSHALL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found itself in a quacky situation. It has a tame white duck it is hoping to find a new home.

The Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office says it will host a drawing for an unclaimed white duck that was found on the side of the highway by the country club lake in Marysville in April. The Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to see if they could find the owners of the duck, but no one stepped forward. That’s when officers decided to host a drawing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the duck is tame, which is why the Fish and Game Warden would not take it. It said the duck has been staying at the farm of one of its deputies as the county does not have an animal shelter.

The Sheriff’s Office said those that wish to enter their name in the drawing should call 785-562-3141 and it will put the name in a hat to draw from on June 4 at 8 a.m.

