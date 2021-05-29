Advertisement

Manhattan Municipal Band celebrates 100 years

School band room
FILE(WBAY)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - This summer will mark the 100th season for the Manhattan Municipal Band, which performs concerts at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park on Tuesday evenings in June and July.

According to a K-State Today Report, the first performance will actually be Monday evening, May 31st.

A mayoral proclamation will be presented commemorating the 100th season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
A "Foreclosure" sign outside a residence.
Kansas LCC revokes eviction and foreclosure executive order, extends Emergency Declaration to mid-June
Topeka man arrested for Lawrence rape
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Kan. boy pulls over car, calls 911 to protect siblings during mom’s DUI drive

Latest News

Jayhawk Theatre to reopen June 8 with ribbon-cutting
FILE
Manhattan cleans up tree damage
FILE
United Way sells cupcakes in Geary Co. to raise funds
(Source: Pixabay)
Junction City Monday trash pick up moved to Tuesday to observe Memorial Day