Manhattan Municipal Band celebrates 100 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - This summer will mark the 100th season for the Manhattan Municipal Band, which performs concerts at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park on Tuesday evenings in June and July.

According to a K-State Today Report, the first performance will actually be Monday evening, May 31st.

A mayoral proclamation will be presented commemorating the 100th season.

