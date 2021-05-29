Manhattan cleans up tree damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - City officials said the City of Manhattan had substantial tree damage from storms this week. Citywide efforts have been deployed to clear roadways, sidewalks, cemeteries, parks, and trails. Cleanup efforts will continue into the coming week.

They said that City staff will only remove storm debris on city property. They have asked that people remove and dispose of all tree and shrub debris on private property themselves.

You can dispose of tree limbs and yard debris for free at the Riley County Transfer Station, located at 1881 Henton Rd. Riley County does not charge the general public for dumping uniform clean loads of trees, limbs, chipped wood, leaves, straw, hay and grass at the yard waste area.

