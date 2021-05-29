Advertisement

Manhattan cleans up tree damage

FILE
FILE(source: Dalton Meachum)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - City officials said the City of Manhattan had substantial tree damage from storms this week. Citywide efforts have been deployed to clear roadways, sidewalks, cemeteries, parks, and trails. Cleanup efforts will continue into the coming week.

They said that City staff will only remove storm debris on city property. They have asked that people remove and dispose of all tree and shrub debris on private property themselves.

You can dispose of tree limbs and yard debris for free at the Riley County Transfer Station, located at 1881 Henton Rd. Riley County does not charge the general public for dumping uniform clean loads of trees, limbs, chipped wood, leaves, straw, hay and grass at the yard waste area.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
A "Foreclosure" sign outside a residence.
Kansas LCC revokes eviction and foreclosure executive order, extends Emergency Declaration to mid-June
Topeka man arrested for Lawrence rape
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Kan. boy pulls over car, calls 911 to protect siblings during mom’s DUI drive

Latest News

Jayhawk Theatre to reopen June 8 with ribbon-cutting
FILE
Manhattan Municipal Band celebrates 100 years
FILE
United Way sells cupcakes in Geary Co. to raise funds
(Source: Pixabay)
Junction City Monday trash pick up moved to Tuesday to observe Memorial Day