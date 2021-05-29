Advertisement

KTA awards first cashless toll construction contract

(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has awarded its first cashless toll construction contract to a Wichita company.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says a bid has been approved and a contract has been awarded on its upcoming construction project for the conversion to cashless tolling.

According to KTA, Contract #7788 is for the construction of five sets of cashless toll zones in Sumner and Sedgwick counties, which has been awarded to Dondlinger and Sons Construction Co., Inc., for the amount of $6,471,475.32. It said the first five toll zones will be constructed between Wellington and Wichita at mile markers 21.16, 30.52, 36.43, 39.5, 47 and 50.

KTA said the work will include grading, paving, concrete pads, setting of equipment enclosure buildings, electrical work, concrete median barrier and installation of overhead signs. It said work should begin during the summer of 2021 and be completed by July of 2022, weather permitting.

According to KTA, toll zones to be constructed are the first five of several as it makes the transition toward cashless tolling.

For more information, click HERE.

