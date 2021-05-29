Advertisement

Kansas Judicial Council to welcome new member

(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Judicial Council will welcome one new member on June 30.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert says she has appointed Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick to a 4-year term on the Kansas Judicial Council and has reappointed three other members.

According to Luckert, Macke Dick serves the 27th Judicial District, which covers Reno Co. She said Macke Dick will serve on the council from July 1 through June 30, 2025.

Luckert said reappointed those reappointed to 4-year terms ending on June 20, 2025, are as follows:

  • Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Hill;
  • James Robinson Jr., Wichita attorney; and
  • Sarah Bootes Shattuck, Ashland attorney.

Luckert said Macke Dick will succeed Chief Judge Kim Cudney on the council. It said Cudney serves in the 12th Judicial District and her term ends on June 30.

According to Luckert, the Kansas Legislature created the Council to study the judicial branch of government and recommend improvements in the administration of justice. She said the council undertakes studies in many areas of law and may accept assignments from the Legislature and Supreme Court.

Luckert said the Council’s work could involve drafting legislation and court rules, writing books and manuals, publishing forms used in legal proceedings, preparing jury instructions and making reports and recommendations.

According to the Chief Justice, she appoints eight of the 10 members. She said the chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary Committee are also members. She said she chars the council and other members are as follows:

  • Chief Judge Amy Harth of the 6th Judicial District, composed of Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties;
  • Kellie Warren, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee;
  • Fred Patton, chair of the House Judiciary Committee;
  • Victor Braden, Topeka attorney; and
  • Joseph Jeter, Hays attorney.

