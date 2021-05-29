Kansas High Court appoints WU Law Professor to Lawyers Assistance Program Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University Professor of Law has been appointed to the Lawyers Assistance Program Board by the Kansas Supreme Court.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed Janet Thompson Jackson to the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program Board. It said she is a professor of law and directs the Small Business and Nonprofit Law Clinic at Washburn University School of Law. It also said she is a certified wellness coach. Jackson will serve a 4-year term on the board, which starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2025.

According to the Court, Jackson succeeds Sara Sweek-McKinnon, a lawyer from Hutchinson, whose term will expire on June 30.

The Court said the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program is a source of confidential help for lawyers with alcohol, drug abuse or mental health issues. it said it also works with other offices that oversee the practice of law in the state. A lawyer can be directed to seek its services by the Office of Disciplinary Administrator if the lawyer is involved in a discipline case.

According to the Court, the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program provides the following services meant to fit the needs of lawyers and bar associations:

Referrals for assessments, evaluations, therapy, or treatment;

Short-term counseling sessions with a licensed counselor;

Peer mentoring and support, modified interventions, and resiliency groups;

Help with diversion and probation plans required by the disciplinary administrator or with monitoring contracts required by the Supreme Court’s attorney admissions office;

Guidance in closing a law office; and

Legal education programs for local and specialty bar associations or law firms.

The Court said other members of the Board are as follows:

Amy Elliott, chair, Overland Park;

Bryan Smith, vice-chair, Topeka;

Justin Barrett, Colby;

Jeb Benfer, Topeka;

Lara Blake Bors, Garden City;

Ben Burgess Jr., Wichita;

Chris Garcia, Wichita;

Emily Hartz, Lawrence;

District Judge Michael Hoelscher, Wichita;

Brian Leininger, Overland Park;

Lauren Reinhold, Topeka; and

Cal Williams, Salina.

