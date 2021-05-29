Kansans can now apply for civil protection orders online

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans can now apply for a civil protection order without leaving their homes in every county in the state.

The Riley County Police Department says as of May, civil protection orders can be applied for online in every county in Kansas. It said the online application is submitted directly to the Court Clerk’s Office for the consideration of an assigned judge.

According to RCPD, civil protection orders cover abuse, stalking, sexual assault and human trafficking.

RCPD said all subsequent service and stipulations for temporary orders, as well as notification of a final protection hearing will remain the same.

To apply for a civil protection order or for more information, click HERE.

