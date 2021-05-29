Junction City Monday trash pick up moved to Tuesday to observe Memorial Day

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City Public Works has issued a news release notifying the public that there will not be any trash pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Trash will, however, be picked up the next workday on Tuesday. The schedule for the rest of the week will be moved back one day as well. For example, Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday.

In order to ensure pick-up, your trash should be set out by 6 a.m.

