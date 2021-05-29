Jayhawk Theatre to reopen June 8 with ribbon-cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The historic Jayhawk Theatre will reopen on June 8 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Jayhawk Theatre, at 720 SW Jackson, says it will unveil its restored 1926 original historic light panel and host a reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m.

According to the Theatre, comments will be made by city leaders and elected officials. It said it will also provide a project update regarding what was completed during the COVID pandemic and special entertainment. It will also let attendees know about upcoming programs and summer events.

The Theatre said those that wish to attend are encouraged to enjoy live entertainment and eat lunch downtown after the presentation.

