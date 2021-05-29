Advertisement

GTP member chosen to participate in elite diversity program

Greater Topeka Partnership
Greater Topeka Partnership(GTP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Greater Topeka Partnership member has been chosen to participate in an elite nationwide chamber diversity program.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, SVP of strategy, has been chosen by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to join a unique leadership development opportunity with nine other professionals from communities throughout the nation.

According to GTP, the Chamber Leadership Diversity Program is an immersive executive development program that gives chamber of commerce professionals with education and networks to advance their careers, contribute to the industry and create a meaningful change.

“Michelle’s leadership has been pivotal to the success of the Partnership and our community’s continued momentum,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Her participation in this program is recognition of her achievements and is an excellent investment in her continued professional development. The insight and connections she takes from this program will directly impact her work and the benefit she brings to Topeka & Shawnee County.”

Over the course of the 3-year program, GTP said those chosen will participate in various professional development opportunities that are meant to give them the knowledge of best practices in chamber leadership, a strong peer network and national connections.

“I am excited for the opportunity to learn and network with leadership from across the nation, help advance diversity in an industry that directly impacts one’s community and build relationships and industry knowledge that will benefit Topeka & Shawnee County,” said Cuevas-Stubblefield.

“Increasing diversity and inclusion throughout the chamber industry remains a top priority for ACCE,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, ACCE’s president and CEO. “We are excited to bring together this impressive group of chamber leaders who bring a variety of skills and depth of knowledge to the program. In addition to providing robust professional development and a strong peer cohort experience, we will leverage their participation as a sounding board on issues critical to the future of the chamber industry.”

According to GTP, leaders chosen to participate in the program represent a variety of roles and communities throughout the nation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates Saturday morning homicide in NE Topeka
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf, who both escaped from the Cherokee County Jail Monday night,...
2 escaped inmates from Kansas recaptured in Oklahoma
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD closes part of K-13 near Observation Point
American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
Memorial Day Events 2021

Latest News

A Rainy Memorial Day Ahead
Sunday Morning Forecast
All Shawnee Co. swimming facilities set to open on time
Shawnee Co. pools now open despite lifeguard shortage
2021 Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course
4th Annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course participants get dirty
Shawnee Co. pools now open despite lifeguard shortage
13 News at 10pm - clipped version
Kansas State huddles before their Big 12 Conference Championship semifinal match up with TCU.
‘Cats lose 17-7 to TCU in Big 12 Championship semifinal