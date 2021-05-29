GTP member chosen to participate in elite diversity program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Greater Topeka Partnership member has been chosen to participate in an elite nationwide chamber diversity program.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, SVP of strategy, has been chosen by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to join a unique leadership development opportunity with nine other professionals from communities throughout the nation.

According to GTP, the Chamber Leadership Diversity Program is an immersive executive development program that gives chamber of commerce professionals with education and networks to advance their careers, contribute to the industry and create a meaningful change.

“Michelle’s leadership has been pivotal to the success of the Partnership and our community’s continued momentum,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Her participation in this program is recognition of her achievements and is an excellent investment in her continued professional development. The insight and connections she takes from this program will directly impact her work and the benefit she brings to Topeka & Shawnee County.”

Over the course of the 3-year program, GTP said those chosen will participate in various professional development opportunities that are meant to give them the knowledge of best practices in chamber leadership, a strong peer network and national connections.

“I am excited for the opportunity to learn and network with leadership from across the nation, help advance diversity in an industry that directly impacts one’s community and build relationships and industry knowledge that will benefit Topeka & Shawnee County,” said Cuevas-Stubblefield.

“Increasing diversity and inclusion throughout the chamber industry remains a top priority for ACCE,” said Sheree Anne Kelly, ACCE’s president and CEO. “We are excited to bring together this impressive group of chamber leaders who bring a variety of skills and depth of knowledge to the program. In addition to providing robust professional development and a strong peer cohort experience, we will leverage their participation as a sounding board on issues critical to the future of the chamber industry.”

According to GTP, leaders chosen to participate in the program represent a variety of roles and communities throughout the nation.

