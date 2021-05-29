Cool Saturday with Clouds Slowly Retreating

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We saw a cool and cloudy morning today with temperatures in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. The clouds will be persistent for most of today and should slowly begin to break apart later this afternoon becoming partly cloudy.

Highs today will be cooler only reaching the middle to upper 60s across the region with light east winds between 5-10 mph. Tonight will be similar to last night, only I think the cloud cover will be less thick which would drop our overnight temperatures down a few degrees. Expect middle to upper 40s for tonight with a light east wind.

Rain chances return for Sunday likely beginning around noon - 2pm. Highs on Sunday will still be be;low average in the upper 60s with winds forecasted to be from the southeast between 5-10 mph. Rain chances will last into Sunday night with lows in the lower to middle 50s expected.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy late this afternoon. High near 66 degrees. Easterly winds between 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions. Low near 48 degrees. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow: Overcast with rain showers likely. High near 67 degrees. Southeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Memorial Day unfortunately does not look like a great day to be outside with rain showers likely throughout the day and highs still in the middle to upper 60s with south winds between 5-10 mph. Any outdoor plans will need to plan for rain or move the event indoors if possible.

Middle 50s for Monday night with scattered rain showers possible. Another wave of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms develops on Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees and light southeast winds. Rain chances tapper off Tuesday night with lows in the middle 50s expected with only a very slight chance of seeing a lingering shower or two Wednesday morning.

During the day on Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies are likely with highs passing 70 degrees with 74 degrees expected in Topeka. Rain should dissipate by Wednesday evening leaving only a very slight chance for a rain shower on Wednesday night.

A warming trend and a clearing trend is expected for Friday through Sunday with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs forecasted to pass 80 degrees with southerly winds between 10-15 mph.

8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

