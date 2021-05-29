Cold Night In Store for Northeast KS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We had a cloudy and cool start for today, but the clouds finally broke apart this afternoon. Tonight will be similar to last night, only I think the cloud cover will be less thick which would drop our overnight temperatures down a few degrees. Expect middle to upper 40s for tonight with a light east wind.

Tonight's Low (WIBW)

Rain chances return for Sunday likely beginning shortly after the noon hour. Highs on Sunday will still be below average in the upper 60s with winds likely to be from the southeast between 5-10 mph. Rain chances will last into Sunday night with lows in the lower to middle 50s expected.

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions. Low near 48 degrees. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow: Overcast with rain showers likely. High near 66 degrees. Southeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Memorial Day unfortunately does not look like a great day to be outside with rain showers likely throughout the day and highs still in the middle to upper 60s with south winds between 5-10 mph. Any outdoor plans will need to plan for rain or move the event indoors if possible.

Middle 50s for Monday night with scattered rain showers possible. Another wave of rain develops on Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees and light southeast winds. Rain chances taper off Tuesday night with lows in the middle 50s expected with only a very slight chance of seeing a lingering shower or two Wednesday morning.

During the day on Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies are likely with highs passing 70 degrees likely entering the middle 70s in the afternoon with an isolated small thunderstorm or two possible Wednesday afternoon. Rain should dissipate by Wednesday evening leaving only a very slight chance for a rain shower on Wednesday night.

A warming and clearing trend is expected for Thursday through Sunday with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs expected to pass 80 degrees with southerly winds between 10-15 mph.

A rainy start to this coming week, but I can’t think of a better way to end it!

Saturday Evening 8-Day (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.