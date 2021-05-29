Advertisement

2 escaped inmates from Kansas recaptured in Oklahoma

Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf, who both escaped from the Cherokee County Jail Monday night,...
Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf, who both escaped from the Cherokee County Jail Monday night, were apprehended in Ottawa County, Oklahoma on Friday.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — Two inmates who escaped from a southeast Kansas jail on Monday have been recaptured in Oklahoma, authorities said Friday.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II and Michael Wayne Martsolf were captured in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Details of how the men were captured were not released.

Hopkins, 30, of Columbus, was charged with the deaths of Blaze Swank, 27, of rural Scammon, and Kylan Shook, 20, of Pittsburg. They were found shot to death in rural northwestern Cherokee County in June 2020.

Martsolf, 34, was being held on drug-related crimes.

Hopkins and Martsolf escaped the jail in Columbus around 11 p.m. Monday.

Authorities previously arrested 26-year-old Tasha Young, of Weir, in the case. The sheriff’s office said she is being held without bond for her alleged role in the escape.

Officers from Cherokee County, the Tri-State Major Case Squad, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, highway patrols in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, and federal agents participated in the search and capture.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
A "Foreclosure" sign outside a residence.
Kansas LCC revokes eviction and foreclosure executive order, extends Emergency Declaration to mid-June
Topeka man arrested for Lawrence rape
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Kan. boy pulls over car, calls 911 to protect siblings during mom’s DUI drive

Latest News

Jayhawk Theatre to reopen June 8 with ribbon-cutting
FILE
Manhattan Municipal Band celebrates 100 years
FILE
Manhattan cleans up tree damage
FILE
United Way sells cupcakes in Geary Co. to raise funds
(Source: Pixabay)
Junction City Monday trash pick up moved to Tuesday to observe Memorial Day