U.S. Flag to be flown at half-staff until noon Memorial Day

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Flag should be flown at half staff on Memorial Day from sunrise until noon.

The American Flag Pole and Flag Co. says Memorial Day commemorates the men and women that died while serving in the U.S. military. In observance of Memorial Day, it said the U.S. flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon, and then the flag should be raised full-height from noon to sundown.

According to the company, the flag, when flown at half-staff, should first be hoisted to the peak for a moment and then slowly lowered to the half-staff position. It said the flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

American Flag Co. said other ways to observe Memorial Day include attending a Veteran’s Day Ceremony, visiting a Veteran’s Memorial or Museum, donating to a Veteran’s Organization, thanking a veteran and wearing a red poppy.

To read the U.S. Flag Code, click HERE.

