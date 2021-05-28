Advertisement

Topeka Roofing and Gutters temporarily banned from doing business in the state

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka contractor has temporarily been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Topeka man and his contracting business have been temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas due to alleged violations of Kansas consumer protection laws.

According to Schmidt, defendants Kevin Wilkinson and Topeka Roofing and Gutters, LLC, are accused of various violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the Kansas Roofing Registration Act. He said the defendants are accused of making false claims and misrepresentations about offered services or repairs, entering into excessively one-sided consumer transactions in favor of the company and of operating as a roofing contractor without being registered. He said the transition allegedly involved customers in Douglas, Jackson, Osage and Shawnee counties.

Schmidt said he is seeking restitution to the wronged customers and civil penalties for violating the KCPA and KRRA.

According to Schmidt, Shawnee Co. District Magistrate Judge Mary Christopher entered a temporary restraining order banning Wilkinson and Topeka Roofing and Gutters from doing business in the state until June 6. Additionally, he said Judge Christopher ordered the defendants to be temporarily banned from advertising, soliciting, performing, accepting payments for, supervising, operating or in any manner conducting business related to the sale of property or services, including roofing and gutter services.

To read a copy of the lawsuit, click HERE.

