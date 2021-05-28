Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for Lawrence rape

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Topeka man was arrested in Lawrence on Thursday for rape.

According to Douglas County booking records for Thursday, around 6:30 p.m., Thomas John Zarse, 21, of Topeka, was arrested for rape - sexual intercourse without consent and use of force.

The booking records indicate that Zarse was arrested at the Douglas Co. Jail. His bond was set for $25,000 and has since been posted.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, the arrest stemmed from an October 2020 incident.

