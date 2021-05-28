Advertisement

Topeka High softball wins first-ever state championship

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High beat Olathe North in the 6A title game Friday for their first-ever state championship in program history.

The Trojans topped the Eagles 7-1 in the 6A tournament finale, paced by a six-run third inning.

“It’s something I could never have imagined,” senior Zoe Caryl said. “We’ve been working toward this the whole season. We set our goals to win League, win Regionals and win State, and it finally happened.”

The win completes a perfect 25-0 season for Topeka High.

“We finally did it,” Caryl said. “It’s something we’ve never done in school history.”

The Eagles finished the season 18-7.

