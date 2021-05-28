Topeka High softball wins first-ever state championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High beat Olathe North in the 6A title game Friday for their first-ever state championship in program history.

The Trojans topped the Eagles 7-1 in the 6A tournament finale, paced by a six-run third inning.

“It’s something I could never have imagined,” senior Zoe Caryl said. “We’ve been working toward this the whole season. We set our goals to win League, win Regionals and win State, and it finally happened.”

The win completes a perfect 25-0 season for Topeka High.

“We finally did it,” Caryl said. “It’s something we’ve never done in school history.”

The Eagles finished the season 18-7.

Your 2021 6A Softball State Champions — Topeka High!



The 25-0 Trojans (@T_HighAthletics) beat Olathe North 7-1 to win their first-ever state championship in program history. #KPZ



📹 @wibwtvJovarie pic.twitter.com/q3HYPAVNnP — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) May 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.