Sen. Moran to present remains of WWII pilot to surviving family Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will present the remains of a WWII pilot, which took over a decade to recover, to his surviving family on Memorial Day at the Nemaha Co. Veterans’ Memorial.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he will present the remains of Kansas Sergeant Carol Eugene Domer to his surviving family at the Nemaha Co. Veterans’ Memorial in Seneca on Memorial Day.

According to Sen. Moran, Sgt. Domer was killed in action off the coast of Papua New Guinea when his crew needed to ditch their B-24 plane while returning from a bombing mission on Jan. 1, 1943. He said he and family member Ken Domer have been working together since 2003 to recover Sgt. Domer’s remains and return them to his final resting place at the Nemaha Co. Veterans’ Memorial.

“After sixteen years of work to bring Sgt. Domer’s remains back home to Kansas, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to present his family with this ring and honor his ultimate sacrifice during WWII,” said Sen. Moran. “I would also like to thank Ken Domer and his family for their persistent effort to recover Sgt. Domer’s remains Pacific Wrecks for their insight into the crash area and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for the recovery of Sgt. Domer’s remains and their work to bring peace to families of our country’s fallen service members.”

Sen. Moran said Ken Domer will be presented with a ring that was found to belong to his uncle and found in his uncle’s plane wreckage off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

The ceremony will be held at the Nemaha Co. Veterans’ Memorial on Monday, May 31, at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.