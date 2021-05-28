Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall will tour Kansas to host two town halls and speak at a Memorial Day ceremony over Memorial Day weekend.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he will host town halls in Butler and Greenwood counties on Saturday, May 29. He said he will also deliver remarks at the Fort Riley Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31.

According to Sen. Marshall, he will host the Butler Co. Town Hall at the 13th St. Park Community Center, 1008 E. 13th St., in Andover. He said the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. He said he will then head over to the Greenwood Co. Town Hall at Memorial Hall, 309 N. Oak, in Eureka, which will start at 10:30 a.m.

Sen. Marshall said he will deliver remarks at the Fort Riley Memorial Ceremony at 1st Division Rd. on Monday, May 31, at 11:30 a.m.

