Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside an RV he uses in traveling across the state to events after an Associated Press interview in Topeka, Kansas. The two-term western Kansas congressman is running for the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall will tour Kansas to host two town halls and speak at a Memorial Day ceremony over Memorial Day weekend.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he will host town halls in Butler and Greenwood counties on Saturday, May 29. He said he will also deliver remarks at the Fort Riley Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31.

According to Sen. Marshall, he will host the Butler Co. Town Hall at the 13th St. Park Community Center, 1008 E. 13th St., in Andover. He said the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. He said he will then head over to the Greenwood Co. Town Hall at Memorial Hall, 309 N. Oak, in Eureka, which will start at 10:30 a.m.

Sen. Marshall said he will deliver remarks at the Fort Riley Memorial Ceremony at 1st Division Rd. on Monday, May 31, at 11:30 a.m.

