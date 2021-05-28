Sen. Marshall COVID-19 origins resoultion passes Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall’s resolution calling for transparency in the WHA investigation into the origins of COVID-19 has passed the U.S. Senate.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, the Endless Frontier Act stalled in the U.S. Senate, making it possible for him and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to pass their resolution which calls for a transparent investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak mandated by the World Health Assembly as a stand-alone bill. He said the resolution also demands a full, transparent investigation to include the U.S. and its allies and partners around the world if China continues its efforts to cover up the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s outrageous that a comprehensive investigation on the origins of COVID-19 has still not been carried out. With the World Health Assembly meeting this week we must get a full investigation into the outbreak,” said Senator Marshall. “If China continues on its path of cover-up, we must begin planning a full investigation, including with partners around the world. It would be utterly irresponsible to suffer through the worst pandemic in a century and not have the origins fully investigated. Our bipartisan resolution delivers the message that the Chinese must show us the data and be transparent with the world – and if they don’t, we will fight to get to the bottom of this outbreak.”

“There must be a thorough and transparent investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic—obstruction is completely unacceptable. Our resolution makes clear that the US believes that the previous WHO investigation was flawed, that there must be accountability, and all potential origins of this virus, including a lab leak, must be investigated fully,” said Senator Gillibrand.

