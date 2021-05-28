Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has led a group of colleagues to urge President Joe Biden to reopen federal offices to better serve residents.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led a group of colleagues to send a letter to President Joe Biden to urge him to immediately reopen all federal offices and facilities, as well as require employees to return to better serve residents.

“Nationwide, the number of coronavirus cases has decreased more than 85% from its peak in January. The CDC has advised that fully vaccinated adults can now forgo masks both outdoors and inside, and vaccines are readily available for anyone, aged 12 and up, who wants one,” said the letter. “With this in mind, we urge you to immediately reopen all federal offices and facilities, and require federal employees to return to the office and get back to work serving the American people… Federal agencies’ remote work policies have done more than limit in-person meetings and appointments, they have substantially diminished the ability of the staff at most federal agencies from accessing all resources and forms of communication with the people who need their assistance… For more than a year, Americans have worked through ad hoc systems and alternative forms of communication to connect with federal agency staff. We cannot allow this unproductive method of doing business to continue. The vaccine is here, the pandemic is ending and it is now time for federal agencies to get back to the office and resume serving the American public.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

