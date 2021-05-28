Seeing a crowd make you nervous? You could be feeling re-entry anxiety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the past year, crowds went away. We’ve kept our distance, worn masks in public, and sanitized everything!

So it might make us a bit nervous as that ‘new normal’ slides back to what was the norm.

Susan Holland, LSCSW, wih Stormont Vail Behavorial Health in Topeka says you might not realize how much your mind adjusted to a year without concerts, festivals, and parties.

“The longer you stay home, the less likely you are to go out,” she said.

As restrictions loosen, and the old norms - and crowds - return, even the most social people can expect to feel some butterflies.

“A habit is easily built but is really difficult to stop,” Holland said. “(To suddenly see crowds and shake hands) I think will be frightening for a lot of people just because we’ve built up in our mind we aren’t going to do that. We’ve been pretty mindful of that. Now, we have to re-engage that. It’s difficult.”

Holland says it’s called re-entry anxiety.

“Even if we’ve missed certain activities, it will still be anxiety-provoking because we’re unsure of the environment,” she said.

To adjust, Holland says understand what you can control, and don’t feel like you have to jump in with both feet.

“Know your health, know your limitations, and practice the mindfulness of going slowly, re-engage slowly,” she said. “Don’t do too much. Go out with a few friends. Go somewhere you can social distance.”

And if you feel like continuing to wear a mask, she says, go ahead and wear a mask.

Also, be aware of what you’re feeling. Holland says anxiety is a nervousness with fear-based thoughts and worry, while for some, the pandemic’s isolation may have sparked depression.

“Depression is that complete total feeling of you have no energy, no motivation, you’ve lost the ability to work or maybe enjoy things you have always enjoyed in the past,” she explained.

Holland says if you are feeling symptoms of depression, talk to a professional. She says some cases of anxiety also could benefit from professional help. And in both cases, she says healthy habits can help ease our minds.

“Good sleep, exercise, and a healthy diet,” she said.

Holland says relaxation techniques can help ease anxiety. She says you can find some good information at this site.

One of her favorites is “5-4-3-2-1:”

5 things I can see

4 things I can hear

3 things I can touch or feel

2 things I can smell or like the smell of

1 slow deep breath

