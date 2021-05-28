Advertisement

Scooter’s Coffee holds grand opening for second Topeka location

(KSFY)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those in need of a little pick-me-up near 29th and Gage now have a new way to get their caffeine fix.

Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening for its second Topeka location on Friday - the store actually opened in April, but Friday was the official celebration, with free 50 points available to Scooter’s app users. Points can be redeemed for a free drink and other rewards through Scooter’s loyalty program.

Owner Curt Van Laningham says he faced a few obstacles in opening the new store, with the pandemic and the February cold snap interfering with construction, but he’s “thrilled” with business so far. “We’re so lucky to have the support of Topeka... we’re just so thrilled that the community has accepted us like they have.” Van Laningham said.

The new Scooter’s is located at 3830 SW 29th.

