Advertisement

RCPD: Manhattan man injured after SUV strikes bicycle

(WIBW)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday  near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and McCall Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Investigators learned a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Voleta Karstetter, 78, Manhattan, was southbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard and struck a bicycle ridden by Kenneth Scott, 60,  Manhattan who was eastbound in a crosswalk

EMS transported Scott to Wesley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.  Police released no additional details

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

(Photo Source: AMR)
First responders to brief Safe Streets regarding overdoses in Topeka
Sunday Noon
Friday Noon
FILE - Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says obstruction in the Senate has delayed Pompeo's...
Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices
Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony