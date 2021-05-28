RCPD: Manhattan man injured after SUV strikes bicycle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and McCall Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Investigators learned a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Voleta Karstetter, 78, Manhattan, was southbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard and struck a bicycle ridden by Kenneth Scott, 60, Manhattan who was eastbound in a crosswalk

EMS transported Scott to Wesley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Police released no additional details

