Plug and Play, BioKansas to team up for golf event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plug and Play and BioKansas have teamed up to host a golf scramble and viewing for the Plug and Play Spring Expo.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says BioKansas, GO Topeka and Plug and Play Topeka will host an all-day golf scramble on Thursday, June 10, at Firekeeper Golf Course. Over the lunch break, it said attendees will have the chance to see the virtual Plug and Play Topeka Spring Expo, which features pitches from 10 startups in animal health, food safety, livestock biome, energy and sustainability. The day will end with a 19th hole celebration at Evergy Plaza.

“This event will allow community and business leaders to meet local Plug and Play leadership, as well as network with BioKansas, the region’s leading influencer in the support and growth of Kansas’ bioscience ecosystem,” said Katrin Bridges, SVP of innovation, GO Topeka. “This is an incredible opportunity to learn more about the growing startup culture in Topeka and across the state.”

“BioKansas is excited to host a golf scramble in the Topeka area,” said Lynn Villafuerte, director of strategic engagement, BioKansas. “GO Topeka and Plug and Play are redefining Shawnee County’s role in the innovation and start-up space and this event will be a fun and exciting way to learn more about all the progress occurring in the region.”

“This is an incredible showcase of the partnership and collaboration that truly makes this region special,” said Lindsay Lebahn, program manager, Plug and Play Topeka. “We are excited to show off the 10 great startups that have come through our first batch and are working to make an impact in the industry.”

According to GTP, to attend all events for the day, residents should sign up for a team and register. It said to attend the Expo Day Event over lunch, attendees can register HERE and if residents wish to only attend the 19th hole celebration, they can register HERE.

GTP said sponsorship opportunities are still available and interested sponsors can view the opportunities HERE.

To sign up for a team and register, click HERE.

