Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase late Thursday in Jackson County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Shai Boyd, 26, who was a passenger in the car being pursued.

The incident began around 10:50 p.m. Thursday when a Holton police officer attempted to pull over a Dodge Avenger in the city of Holton, said Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The driver of the Dodge failed to stop for the officer and continued northbound out of Holton on US-75 highway, Morse said.

The pursuit then headed eastbound on 254th Road and then north on W. Road.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies assisted with the pursuit, Morse said.

The Dodge then headed westbound on 286th Road and failed to stop at US-75, where it struck a southbound 2018 Jeep Renegade sport utility vehicle.

Both vehicles left the roadway, with Dodge landing on its side.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 11:18 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency responders from Jackson County responded to the scene.

Boyd, who was a passenger in the Dodge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the Dodge were reported to have serious injuries and were transported to a Topeka hospital.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Robert E. Love, 42, of Topeka. Love was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. The patrol said Love was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Dodge, Ciara N. Evertson, 19, of Topeka, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Evertson was wearing a seat belt.

Both occupants of the Jeep were reported to have minor injuries and were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The Jeep’s occupants were identified as Sara L. Ditch, 41, and Scott W. Ditich, 56, both of Topeka. Both occupants of the Jeep were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

A portion of US-75 highway north of Holton was closed after the crash but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

The location of the crash was about five miles north of Holton.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.

