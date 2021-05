JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Milford Lions is hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the City Building. There will also be a silent auction.

There will be a suggested donation of $5 for the breakfast. The event is a fundraiser to help rebuild the City Park bathroom in Milford.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.