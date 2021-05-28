Kid Jam returns with new NOTO location
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
(EYE ON NE KANSAS) - Getting up in front of a crowd to share your talents can be fun, and also can build confidence.
That’s what the Kid Jam is all about.
It launched more than a decade ago, but it’s been on a break during the pandemic. Kid Jam returns Sunday, May 30 at a new location - Doughboyz Pizzeria, 1312 N. Kansas Ave. They plan to host the event from 5 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Labor Day. It’s free to watch or participate.
Co-hosts Kyler Carpenter and Josh Hoover served up the details on its return for Eye on NE Kansas.
