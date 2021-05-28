Advertisement

Kid Jam returns with new NOTO location

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(EYE ON NE KANSAS) - Getting up in front of a crowd to share your talents can be fun, and also can build confidence.

That’s what the Kid Jam is all about.

It launched more than a decade ago, but it’s been on a break during the pandemic. Kid Jam returns Sunday, May 30 at a new location - Doughboyz Pizzeria, 1312 N. Kansas Ave. They plan to host the event from 5 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Labor Day. It’s free to watch or participate.

Co-hosts Kyler Carpenter and Josh Hoover served up the details on its return for Eye on NE Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
A "Foreclosure" sign outside a residence.
Kansas LCC revokes eviction and foreclosure executive order, extends Emergency Declaration to mid-June
Topeka man arrested for Lawrence rape
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Kan. boy pulls over car, calls 911 to protect siblings during mom’s DUI drive

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan Municipal Band celebrates 100 years
FILE
Manhattan cleans up tree damage
FILE
United Way sells cupcakes in Geary Co. to raise funds
(Source: Pixabay)
Junction City Monday trash pick up moved to Tuesday to observe Memorial Day
(KNOE)
Advocates worry about end of Kansas ban on COVID evictions