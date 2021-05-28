KDOT to begin U.S. 24 chip seal project in Shawnee Co. on June 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin its U.S. 24 chip seal project in Shawnee Co. on June 1.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says U.S. 24 will be reduced to one lane in Shawnee Co. for a chip seal project, which will start Tuesday, June 1, weather permitting. It said the project will go for about 10.5 miles, from the Shawnee/Pottawatomie Co. line to just west of the U.S. 24/Shawnee St. intersection in Silver Lake.

KDOT said work will happen Monday through Saturday during daylight hours and is expected to be finished in mid-June.

According to KDOT, traffic will be directed through the work zone by a pilot car and flagging operation, signage and traffic cones. It said drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes and add extra time to their commute.

KDOT said Vance Brothers, Inc., of Kansas City, Mo., is the contractor on the $357,000 project.

KDOT urges all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay up to date on construction projects on Kansas roadways, click HERE.

