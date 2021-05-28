Advertisement

KDOT to begin U.S. 24 chip seal project in Shawnee Co. on June 1

(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin its U.S. 24 chip seal project in Shawnee Co. on June 1.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says U.S. 24 will be reduced to one lane in Shawnee Co. for a chip seal project, which will start Tuesday, June 1, weather permitting. It said the project will go for about 10.5 miles, from the Shawnee/Pottawatomie Co. line to just west of the U.S. 24/Shawnee St. intersection in Silver Lake.

KDOT said work will happen Monday through Saturday during daylight hours and is expected to be finished in mid-June.

According to KDOT, traffic will be directed through the work zone by a pilot car and flagging operation, signage and traffic cones. It said drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes and add extra time to their commute.

KDOT said Vance Brothers, Inc., of Kansas City, Mo., is the contractor on the $357,000 project.

KDOT urges all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay up to date on construction projects on Kansas roadways, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
A "Foreclosure" sign outside a residence.
Kansas LCC revokes eviction and foreclosure executive order, extends Emergency Declaration to mid-June
Topeka man arrested for Lawrence rape
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Kan. boy pulls over car, calls 911 to protect siblings during mom’s DUI drive

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan Municipal Band celebrates 100 years
FILE
Manhattan cleans up tree damage
FILE
United Way sells cupcakes in Geary Co. to raise funds
(Source: Pixabay)
Junction City Monday trash pick up moved to Tuesday to observe Memorial Day
(KNOE)
Advocates worry about end of Kansas ban on COVID evictions