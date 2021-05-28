Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three members have been reappointed to a Kansas justice commission.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has reappointed three members to the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct. It said the reappointed members are as follows:

Chief Judge Bradley Ambrosier, Elkhart, who serves in the 26th Judicial District, composed of Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties;

Terrence Campbell, Lawrence, lawyer at Barber Emerson; and

Susan Lynn, Iola, nonlawyer and editor and publisher of the Iola Register.

According to the Court, the reappointed members will serve 4-year terms that start on July 1 and end on June 30, 2025.

The Court said the 14-member commission helps the Supreme Court in judicial disciplinary matters. It said the commission reviews complaints to decide whether a judge has violated the code of judicial conduct it adopted to define the standard of ethical behavior of all judges.

According to the Court, the commission includes six active or retired judges, four lawyers and four non-lawyers. It said all members are appointed by the Supreme Court for 4-year terms.

The Court said commission members are divided into two panels, and one meets each month. It said the commission chair is the chair of one panel and the commission vice-chair chairs the second panel.

According to the Court, District Judge Brenda Cameron, of Olathe, chairs the Commission on Judicial Conduct, as well as Panel A. It said she serves in the 10th Judicial District, which covers Johnson Co. It said other members of Panel A include the following:

Diane Azorsky, Leawood, nonlawyer and retired executive of not-for-profit organizations;

James Cooper, Lawrence, nonlawyer and retired U.S. Navy officer, and vice-chair of the panel;

Robert Fairchild, Lawrence, retired district judge from the 7th Judicial District, which is Douglas County;

Norman Kelly, Salina, lawyer and partner at Norton Wasserman Jones & Kelly; and

Mary Thrower, Minneapolis, retired district magistrate judge from Ottawa County of the 28th Judicial District.

The Court said Diane Sorenson is vice-chair of the Commission on Judicial Conduct and chairs Panel B. It said she is a lawyer at Morris Laing Evans Brock and Kennedy, in Wichita. It said other Panel B members include the following:

Allen Glendenning, Great Bend, lawyer at Watkins Calcara;

Larry Hendricks, Topeka, retired district judge from the 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County, and vice-chair of the panel;

Sister Rosemary Kolich, Leavenworth, a member of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth and nonlawyer member of the commission; and

Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter, Winfield, who serves in the 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County.

