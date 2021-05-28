Advertisement

Kansas Judicial Center to reopen Tuesday

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Judicial Center will reopen to the public on June 1.

Kansas Courts says the Kansas Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1. Previously, it said the Center was open by appointment only but will open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

According to the Court, visitors will be required to follow minimum standard health protocols to avoid exposing the community to COVID-19. It said those protocols will be posted at the building entrance and are as follows:

  • Answer screening questions about symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19;
  • Wear a face mask or face-covering in public areas of the building; and
  • Maintain 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and others, unless a physical barrier provides separation, or the person and all others nearby are fully vaccinated.

