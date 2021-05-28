Kansas COVID-19 Emergency Declaration extended to June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislation Coordination Council voted, 6-2, to extend the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency through June 15.

The state of emergency motion also included revoking governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order that banned certain foreclosures and evictions.

Rep. Daniel Hawkins was the first to say he did not want to extend it further than June 15.

Rep. Tom Sawyer and Sen. Dinah Sykes said the state needs an exit strategy, not to end the state’s emergency response at all with the virus still here.

“We all want to get back to normal but ending the declaration too soon will ultimately cause us to take longer to get there,” said House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer.

“Republican leadership today begrudgingly extended our state’s emergency declaration, calling it an exit strategy without offering an actual strategy to ensure Kansas families and communities remain safe as we continue to address the health and economic consequences of this crisis. All Kansans want this pandemic to be over and to get back to normal. With the tools provided by an emergency declaration, we’ve been on a steady road to recovery, and today Kansas Republicans ensured that recovery will end next month,” said Sen. Sykes. “I am also deeply troubled by the lack of discussion surrounding the executive order protecting homeowners and renters from foreclosure and eviction. After a session full of tax giveaways to giant multinational corporations and pandemic relief to businesses, it is cruel to give no exit strategy to hardworking Kansans who are struggling to make ends meet due to the economic impact this pandemic has had on our state.”

All republicans voted, yes. The two democrats, Rep. Tom Sawyer and Sen. Dinah Sykes voted no.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Governor Kelly has taken a clear-eyed, practical approach and empowered the people who know how to handle emergencies best. Maj. General Weishaar has been clear about the importance of this disaster declaration. It is central to how we get Kansas back to normal. We can not put our recovery at risk,” said Spokesperson to the Governor, Reeves Oyster. “The Governor strongly disagrees with the LCC’s decision to revoke her evictions and foreclosure moratorium. As we finally start to recover from this global pandemic, now is not the time to kick people out of their homes. Governor Kelly will continue to focus on doing what’s right – and not what’s politically convenient.”

