Kansas Courts to keep some time suspensions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some time suspensions for Kansas courts will be kept as COVID-19 restrictions lift statewide.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert has kept a few suspensions involving statutory time requirements for court proceedings in effect that were included in an order she signed in March, despite COVID-19 restrictions lifting around the state.

According to the Court, Luckert made the announcement after she learned the Legislative Coordinating Council voted to extend the state of disaster emergency until June 15, due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I continue to evaluate the pandemic’s impact on our communities and our courts to advise me when I should end the few suspensions that remain in effect,” Luckert said. “Any action I take to change the status of these suspensions will include advance notice.”

The Court said Administrative Order 2021-PR-020, which Luckert signed at the end of March, reinstated most time limitations and deadlines for court proceedings effective April 15. However, it said the order kept in place a few time suspensions, which are more fully described in the order. It said the Legislature took action to suspend statutory speedy trail deadlines in criminal cases through 2021 HB 2078, a bill requested by the Kansas County and District Attorneys Assocation.

