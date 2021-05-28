Advertisement

Kansas considers incentives to get residents vaccinated

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ohio Department of Health claims the vaccine lottery is already responsible for a bump in vaccination rates, up 28 percent.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the state is considering something similar to increase its local numbers.

“Yes, we’re looking at all manner of things and we will be doing a big event at the Speedway, out in Great Bend. There’s going to be a big community program there that I know the hospital and Barton County are working to have some incentives built in,” said Dr. Norman. “We will not have a million dollars a week lottery, like Ohio, but we are working with the lottery commission to put together a lottery that I think will be the right size for the state of Kansas to serve as a real stimulus.”

So, how will it work? Dr. Norman said, first, you will need to get vaccinated. He said you won’t be penalized if you’ve already gotten the shot. You will still be in the lottery pool with whatever type of incentive is announced.

