Kansas African American Affairs Commission to welcome new Executive Director

Governor Laura Kelly says she has chosen Stacey Knoell, of Olathe, to be the new Executive Director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.

“Stacey has a proven track record of working hard for her community, and I know she will be a great advocate for Black Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “She’ll bring a valuable vision to the Commission and use her experience to work with public and private partners, stakeholders, businesses, and agencies to reduce inequities and disparities that Black Kansans face every day.”

“I have already spent time talking with the other commissioners and the members of the Black Caucus in the Statehouse and I am encouraged by the amount of optimism and enthusiasm I hear concerning the future of KAAAC,” Stacey Knoell said. “Ms. Cox left this Commission in a very healthy place and I am excited about the prospect of becoming an even more active group with a tangible impact on the African American community in Kansas.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Knoell currently co-leads the third congressional district chapter for the Kansas Interfaith Action organization. Previously, she said Knoell worked as a public-school teacher for eight years as a sign language interpreter and math teacher. She said in her free time, Knoell volunteers at Catholic Charities food pantry and at her church as a teen leader and youth counselor. Knoell and her husband live in Olathe with their two daughters.

“As Chair of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, I join with my fellow Commissioners to welcome Ms. Stacey Knoell as the new Executive Director,” said Dr. Beryl New, chair of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. “Ms. Knoell’s political success in her recent close Senate race underscores her commitment to serve through the promotion of ideals and convictions that speak to the heart of being an African American citizen of Kansas. Her platform mirrored the KAAAC’s ongoing priority focus areas – health care, education, community policing, mental health, awareness of race-based violence, and access for all to life-sustaining resources. I am confident that Ms. Knoell will continue to move the work of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission forward so that every African American in Kansas has the opportunity to connect with the work of the Commission and know that their voice is not just important, but necessary.”

