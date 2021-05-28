Kan. boy pulls over car, calls 911 to protect siblings during mom’s DUI drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after her son called 911.

Just after 6:30a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 600 Block of North Pershing Avenue in Liberal after a 911 hang-up call, according to a media release from police.

Investigators determined a 31-year-old woman had driven a 2011 Ford Explorer while under the influence of alcohol while her children were in the vehicle.

The oldest child, a 14-year-old, was in the passenger seat and became scared for himself and his siblings. The boy reached over, placed the SUV in neutral, steered it to the side of the road, and called 911. Police located the vehicle on North Pershing.

Police arrested the driver on requested charges of DUI, aggravated child endangerment and intimidation of a victim, according to police. The driver is also being held for domestic battery and criminal damage from an incident at another location. Police released no additional details.

