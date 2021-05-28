Advertisement

Junction City Seniors earn scholarships valued at approximately $2.5 million

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Anna Torres received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy with a dollar value of $416,000 while Elyse Thao Nguyen received a scholarship to Yale with a value of $332,000. Those were among the many scholarships presented during the Senior Awards Night this week at Junction City High School.

The Academic Topo 5% of the Class of 2021 included Alexis Acheampong, Daniel Chang, Jonathan Flores, Nathan Green, Katelyn Levesque, Jocelyn Luke, Kaden Miller, Neil Naputo Jr., Elyse Thao Nguyen, Kaylee Nguyen, Abigail Rosauer, Trinity Russell, Ashlynn Shea, Manuel Salvador Villamor, Chloe Whitaker.

State of Kansas Governor’s Scholars top 1% of Senior Class included Jonathan Flores, Elyse Thao Nguyen, Abigail Rosauer, Manual Salvador Villamor

Among the athletic awards were the Bert McKinsey Award presented to Andrew Khoury, Kim Kilpatrick and Lady Jay Academic Awards to Megan Hunt and the Mike Champ Award to Nate Green.

Commencement for the Class of 2021 is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sunday at Al Simpler Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

(Photo Source: AMR)
First responders to brief Safe Streets regarding overdoses in Topeka
Sunday Noon
Friday Noon
FILE - Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) says obstruction in the Senate has delayed Pompeo's...
Sen. Marshall calls for reopening of federal offices
Three members reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside...
Sen. Marshall to host town halls, speak at Memorial Day ceremony