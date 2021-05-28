Junction City Seniors earn scholarships valued at approximately $2.5 million

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Anna Torres received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy with a dollar value of $416,000 while Elyse Thao Nguyen received a scholarship to Yale with a value of $332,000. Those were among the many scholarships presented during the Senior Awards Night this week at Junction City High School.

The Academic Topo 5% of the Class of 2021 included Alexis Acheampong, Daniel Chang, Jonathan Flores, Nathan Green, Katelyn Levesque, Jocelyn Luke, Kaden Miller, Neil Naputo Jr., Elyse Thao Nguyen, Kaylee Nguyen, Abigail Rosauer, Trinity Russell, Ashlynn Shea, Manuel Salvador Villamor, Chloe Whitaker.

State of Kansas Governor’s Scholars top 1% of Senior Class included Jonathan Flores, Elyse Thao Nguyen, Abigail Rosauer, Manual Salvador Villamor

Among the athletic awards were the Bert McKinsey Award presented to Andrew Khoury, Kim Kilpatrick and Lady Jay Academic Awards to Megan Hunt and the Mike Champ Award to Nate Green.

Commencement for the Class of 2021 is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sunday at Al Simpler Stadium.

