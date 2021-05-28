Advertisement

JCHS to host graduation ceremony indoors

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City High School graduation ceremony for 2021 will be held indoors.

Geary Co. Schools USD 475 says it will host its graduation ceremony for Junction City High School indoors due to inclement weather forecast for Sunday. It said the ceremony will be held in the Shenk Gymnasium at 900 N. Eisenhower Dr.

According to USD 475, the first ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. and include graduates with last names that start with A-K. It said the second ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. for those with last names that start with L-Z.

Due to limited seating, USD 475 said each graduate will get five wristbands for their guests to be able to enter.

