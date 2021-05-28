Friday Morning Forecast: Cool and Becoming Clear Late

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cooler weather ahead for today with highs in the middle 60s under partly cloudy conditions with north winds between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph throughout the day today. The clouds will break up a bit this evening into tonight with no rain in the forecast. Lows will be in the middle 40s overnight tonight.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s near 70 with east southeast winds light between 5-10 mph. For those of you with tree damage from storms earlier this week, this will be a good day to work outside.

Today: Partly cloudy. High near 65 degrees. North winds between 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low near 45 degrees. Light north winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High near 68 degrees. Winds ESE between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances increase on Sunday with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening. We will still have highs in the upper 60s before the rain and winds will have turned to the south by then between 5-10 mph. The rain will last through Sunday night into Monday and should clear by Tuesday morning. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s still.

Tuesday afternoon is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies in place throughout the day with highs approaching 70. Lows Tuesday night will be in the middle 50s with Southerly winds between 5-10 mph.

Beautiful weather this weekend with cooler temperatures and clearing skies. Bottom line, get out and enjoy it while it lasts! Great weekend ahead to celebrate the holiday weekend early. Rain could squash outdoor Memorial Day plans on Monday.

