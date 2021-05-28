Four appointed to Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four members have been appointed to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed four members to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board, which includes three new appointments and one reappointment.

According to the Court, Joslyn Kusiak, a lawyer at Kelly and Kusiak Law Office in Independence, was reappointed to a 3-year term that will start on July 1 and will end on June 30, 2024.

The Court said new to the board are Jean Menager and District Judge Andrew Stein. It said Menager is a laser at Colantuono Guinn Keppler in Overland Park. It said he succeeds Megan Walawender, senior associate general counsel at the University of Kansas. It said Stein serves in the 16th Judicial District and succeeds District Judge Wendel Wurst, who serves in the 25th Judicial District.

According to the Court, Menager and Stein will serve 3-year terms that will begin on July 1 and end on June 30, 2024.

The Court said it also appointed Gillian Chadwick to fill the unexpired term of Aida Alaka, professor of law at Washburn University School of Law in Topeka. It said Chadwick is an associate professor of law and director of the Washburn Law Clinic and associate director of the Children and Family Law Center at the Washburn University School of Law.

According to the Court, the board oversees continuing legal education requirements for lawyers that are licensed to practice in Kansas. It said attorneys are required to earn a minimum of 12 credit hours each year. It said other members of the board are as follows:

Jennifer Cocking, chair, vice president and associate general counsel for Capitol Federal Savings Bank, Topeka;

Tracey Lee, pre-law advisor at Kansas State University, Manhattan;

Susan Norton, retired director of adult learning at Wichita State University;

Charles Peckham, a lawyer at Brown, Creighton & Peckham in Atwood; and

Meredith Schnug, clinical associate professor and associate director of the Legal Aid Clinic at the University of Kansas School of Law.

