First responders to brief Safe Streets regarding overdoses in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First responders will brief the Safe Streets Coalition about overdoses around Topeka on Wednesday.

The Safe Streets Coalition says it will meet on Wednesday, June 2, at noon, via Zoom. It said City Councilman Tony Emerson will join it to discuss safety issues and updated information for District 4.

According to the Coalition, a panel made up of members of the Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and American Medical Response will brief it about what first responders are seeing related to overdoses and substance abuse in the community.

