Advertisement

First responders to brief Safe Streets regarding overdoses in Topeka

(Photo Source: AMR)
(Photo Source: AMR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First responders will brief the Safe Streets Coalition about overdoses around Topeka on Wednesday.

The Safe Streets Coalition says it will meet on Wednesday, June 2, at noon, via Zoom. It said City Councilman Tony Emerson will join it to discuss safety issues and updated information for District 4.

According to the Coalition, a panel made up of members of the Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and American Medical Response will brief it about what first responders are seeing related to overdoses and substance abuse in the community.

To join the meeting, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
The iconic Wolfe's sign will be coming down soon as the company announced they will be closing...
Wolfe’s closing after 97 years in Downtown Topeka
A "Foreclosure" sign outside a residence.
Kansas LCC revokes eviction and foreclosure executive order, extends Emergency Declaration to mid-June
Topeka man arrested for Lawrence rape
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Kan. boy pulls over car, calls 911 to protect siblings during mom’s DUI drive

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan Municipal Band celebrates 100 years
FILE
Manhattan cleans up tree damage
FILE
United Way sells cupcakes in Geary Co. to raise funds
(Source: Pixabay)
Junction City Monday trash pick up moved to Tuesday to observe Memorial Day
(KNOE)
Advocates worry about end of Kansas ban on COVID evictions