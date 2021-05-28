Evergy files first IRP as it moves toward net-zero carbon emissions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy filed its first Integrated Resource Plan with the Kansas Corporation Commission.

Evergy says on Friday, it filed its first Integrated Resource Plan with the Kansas Corporation Commission. It sid the plan prioritizes sustainability, reliability and cost competitiveness with the retirement of 1,200 megawatts of coal-based fossil generation and the addition of 3,200 MW of renewable generation in the next decade.

“We’re on a journey to a cleaner energy future, while balancing the highest priorities of reliability and affordability for our customers,” said David Campbell, president and chief executive officer. “Our coal-fired fossil plants are now more flexible than ever and frequently operate as a backup to renewable generation sources. This flexibility allows us to adapt to real-time needs – running fossil plants more when renewable availability is low or customer demand is high. This measured transition toward more sustainable resource options maintains the reliability our customers need.”

According to the utility company, the filing includes the same forecasted generation additions and retirements announced in April when it filed its IRP with the Missouri Public Service Commission. It said the transition advances its goal to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, assuming technology, regulatory and legislative enablers have advanced to facilitate the goal. Within the next three years, it said it will retire its Lawrence Energy Center and add 700 MW of solar energy.

Continuing recent trends, Evergy said it expects its coal plants to run fewer hours as their energy is increasingly displaced by lower-cost renewable resources. At the same time, it said the reliability challenges driven by February’s extreme cold showed the value of dispatchable generation with fuel on the ground. It said the phased transition approach will provide it the ability to adjust planned additions and retirements based on an evolving market, technology and policy dynamics. As its older fossil-fueled plants near the end of their usefulness, Evergy said it will continue to responsibly manage the assets for the benefit of customers while allowing advancing and emerging technology to develop. It said it will also continue to focus on people, offering opportunities for employees at retiring generation facilities to learn new skills and fill different roles in the company.

According to Evergy, Friday’s IRP is a filing that happens every three years and establishes a clear implementation plan through the next triennial filing in 2024 and describes expectations for meeting longer-term customer energy needs through 2040. it said the plan was developed through extensive regulatory stakeholder processes to meet the diverse needs of the company’s customers and communities. It said the IRP is key to its Sustainability Transformation Plan, which will guide its decisions through 2024, and continues its transition toward a more sustainable energy company.

