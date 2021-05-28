Eisenhower Presidential Library to host inaugural WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eisenhower Presidential Library will kickoff its inaugural WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium on Tuesday, June 1.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene says it, the Roosevelt and Truman Presidential Libraries will present their inaugural emerging scholars symposium in order to commemorate D-Day. Scheduled the first week of June, it said the virtual symposium will focus on specialized topics related to the Allied effort during World War II. It said the 2021 theme is unsung heroes and lesser-known subjects.

According to the Library, after each presentation, it will feature an intimate conversation during a scholar spotlight to learn more about each presenter.

The Library said each presentation will begin at 10 a.m. and each scholar spotlight will begin at 11 a.m.

According to the Library, on Tuesday, June 1, Hannah Palsa will present Children and Dogs for Defense. It said Dogs for Defense was formed in 1942 to convince owners to donate their pets for military service. It said children wrote letters to donate pets and saved allowance money to purchase their dogs a military rank through the War Dog Fund. It said children’s literature and popular movies about war dogs showed how dogs were used in the war effort and why they were needed. The presentation will look at how children understood and engaged with the Dogs for Defense organization during the U.S. involvement in WWII.

The Library said on Wednesday, June 2, Jorden Pitt will present Flight Neuroses in World War II. It said many flyers were scared that they were cowards due to their mental illness in World War II. It said adding to anguish, officers often agreed with the label as the airmen did not show masculine qualities necessary to represent the Air Force. It said officers declared that those that suffered, “lacked moral fiber” and “intestinal fortitude.” Ultimately, it said the stigmatization of psychological distress in the Army Air Forces shows a link between broader gender concerns regarding masculine fortitude and mental health.

According to the Library, on Thursday, June 3, Kendall Cosley will present How D-Day Shaped GI Joe. It said war reporters captured the danger, action and perseverance of GIs who secured the beaches on D-Day, yet their contributions are not acknowledged. It said the presentation will explore the experiences of war correspondents who saw the efforts of troops. It said adding their stories to D-Day narratives will show how the reporters depicted and solidified the iconic image of the tired, dirty and war-hardened GI who endured in the face of great odds.

The Library said on Friday, June 4, Amanda Hess will present Flight Nursing in WWII. It said made necessary by global conflict, a highly-specialized sub-field of the military nursing profession was successfully integrated into the Medical Air Evacuation mission during WWII. IT said the presentation will look at the history or the flight nurse specialty from its civilian roots to its incorporation as a key element of the Medical Air Evacuation Squadrons and the institutional roadblocks that mass air evacuation would overcome to become one of the most successful advancements in military medicine.

