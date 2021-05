TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Danbury Ln. I-70 exit will close on Tuesday for construction.

The City of Topeka says BRB Construction will close the Danbury Ln. I-70 off-ramp, Exit 357B, for one week starting on Tuesday, June 1.

According to the City, those that use the exit should use the Fairlawn exit instead.

