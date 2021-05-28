Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic will return to Fort Riley

(KSLA)
By JC Post
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (JC Post) - The Army has said the COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic at Fort Riley will be back June 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From the convenience of your own vehicle, DOD ID Cardholders ages 12+ can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 at the Main PX parking lot. No appointment is necessary.

In the event of inclement weather, the clinic will move inside the Main PX Atrium.

