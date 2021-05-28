Colmery-O’Neil Voluntary Service Chief awarded for her civic engagement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Denise Cunningham, the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center Voluntary Service Chief has been awarded for her civic engagement.

Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas says its Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center Voluntary Service Chief, Denise Cunningham has been recognized by the VA Voluntary Service and earned the 2021 VAVS Award for Excellence.

“It is with humble gratitude that I accept the National Excellence Award for doing what I love; Serving Veterans,” said Cunningham.

According to VAEK, the award is the highest honor given to its Voluntary Service Chiefs nationwide. It said the award was given to her during a virtual ceremony by the Director, VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement on May 28 at the Voluntary Service national Ward for Excellence Presentation.

“This award is well deserved,” said Director of VA Eastern Kansas, Rudy Klopfer. “Denise is the example of what dedication and commitment to Veterans looks like. She is a shining star at VA Eastern Kansas and a treasured member of this team.”

For more information about VA volunteers, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.