Avoiding wreck leads to fender bender involving TPD car, other vehicles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Avoiding a wreck caught several people in a fender bender Thursday afternoon, including a Topeka Police officer.

It happened around 4 p.m. on NW Topeka Blvd. near Walnut.

Authorities say the driver of a pickup southbound on Topeka Blvd. tried to slow for other vehicles waiting to turn left onto Walnut, but realized he’d lost his brakes. He went into the northbound lane to avoid a collision, and an oncoming police car swerved to avoid him, as did another vehicle behind it. However, the second vehicle slid on wet grass, rear ending the patrol vehicle.

No one was hurt, but the police vehicle did suffer some damage.

