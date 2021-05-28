Advertisement

COVID afflicted 1 in 10 Americans, Johns Hopkins says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some 10% of people in the United States have had COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 33.2 million reported cases nationwide.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers are likely an undercount.

The agency believes the actual number of infections is closer to 115 million, or about one-third of all Americans.

Official counts are highest in North Dakota, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

They’re lowest in Hawaii, Vermont and Oregon.

The Biden administration has set a goal of administering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of the nation’s residents by the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a man was shot and...
Man shot to death early Thursday in central Topeka
A 26-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash that occurred during a police chase late...
Topeka woman killed in crash during police chase north of Holton
A bald eagle is saved near Blue Rapids on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew her nest out of a...
Two Bald Eagle chicks die after tree topples in severe weather
Matthew Randall (left) and Hunter Stubblefield (right) were arrested on Wednesday, May 26,...
Topeka 1-year-old in police protective custody after parents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Rhonda (left) and Thomas (right) Staggs were arrested for animal cruelty.
Lyon Co. authorities remove 17 dogs from home, arrest two people for animal cruelty

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College...
LIVE: Biden’s remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis; social spending, business tax hike drive $6T budget
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing
A Utah headstone is receiving a lot of attention for the fudge recipe displayed on it.
Utah headstone’s fudge recipe shared around the world
Ohio woman wins $1M for getting COVID-19 shot as states and cities offer vaccine incentives.
Cities, states, businesses offer big vaccine incentives
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
No sex offender treatment, no parole for Bill Cosby, 83