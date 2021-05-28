Topeka pools opening Memorial Day weekend, except one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s no secret there has been a shortage of lifeguards this year, but there have been enough applications to open nearly every pool.

Three aquatic centers will open Shawnee North, Midwest Health, and Blaisdell.

Along with the aquatic centers, three of the four area pools will be opening their doors.

“We had enough staff to rotate some staff around to cover Oakland Pool but Hillcrest was where we had the fewest lifeguards apply. That is why we are not opening Hillcrest this weekend but we hope with the school year ending we can have more applications and this is a temporary situation,” said Mike McLaughlin.

Memorial Day weekend is set to have some cooler temperatures, but McLaughlin says Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center has a heated pool.

