A sophomore at Highland Park will be headed to Washburn University two years early

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -T’ahjanae Ray will be the first student to attend college in the fall, through a program created by Topeka public schools superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

The Washburn Early College Scholars Program is a partnership with Washburn University to help further students’ education.

T’ahjanae Ray received the opportunity to graduate with an associate’s degree and her high school diploma at the same time.

The Topeka Public Schools Early College Academy Program started in 2018, and Ray is the first student to take on the challenge.

“This will be a huge deal, I will be the first person in my family to go to college so be able to be the first person to start this early and have this first opportunity ever. I feel so honored as I can barely put into words how honored I feel,” she said.

District leaders surprised her with an acceptance letter at Highland Park Friday afternoon, and one other surprise.

“I had known about the program but I didn’t know anything about the scholarship and I know how expensive college is,” Ray said.

Ray may only be a high school sophomore but she already has plans for when she gets her degree from Washburn.

“I want to go off to law school and after law school, I want to start a practice but I really want to help with women who have found themselves in tough situations and I want to help them legally,” she explained.

Ray says she’s grateful for this program seeing the potential at Highland Park.

“There’s hidden talent and smart students here that don’t get the shot because of where they live,”.

